TotalEnergies Installs Over 120,000 Q CELLS Low-Carbon Footprint PV Modules in France

A new solar PV plant in France, constructed by French global multi-energy company TotalEnergies using Q CELLS modules, aims to set a new standard in community-supported, low-carbon renewable energy production. More than 120,000 low-carbon footprint Q CELLS solar modules have been installed by TotalEnergies at the 55 MWp project site in Gien (near Orléans), which was part-funded by local residents.

The recently completed 75-hectare solar farm produces up to 64 GWh of clean solar electricity a year. For TotalEnergies’ partner Q CELLS, the project showcases the Q.PEAK DUO L-G6.3 modules’ performance, reliability and low-carbon credentials.

Q CELLS was one of the first major module manufacturers to meet the French Energy Regulatory Commission’s (CRE) low-carbon footprint (CFP) certification for utility-scale PV tenders. The Q.PEAK DUO L-G6.3 modules were amongst the first from Q CELLS to be certified by Certisolis as low-CFP components, and the company is poised to launch its latest low-CFP modules series – the Q.PEAK DUO XL-G10 and Q.PEAK DUO XL-G11 – into France in Q2 next year.

Q CELLS’ Q.PEAK DUO module series relies on the company’s patented passivation technology, Q.ANTUM, which enables solar cells to better and more efficiently capture and convert sunlight into energy than traditional solar cells.

“We are delighted to have been selected by TotalEnergies for their largest solar project in France,” says Laurent Bodin, Q CELLS’ head of utility sales for France. “Q CELLS is 100 percent committed to helping to power France’s renewable revolution with low-CFP solar modules, because the ethos of the CRE – to use only the lowest-impact materials for clean energy projects – matches perfectly that of Q CELLS, which is undertaking huge efforts globally to reduce its carbon footprint and lead from the front in terms of eco-friendly business practice.”