Toyota Partnering with Huntsville Utilities on 30 MW Solar Project

Huntsville Utilities, Toyota Alabama and Toyota Tsusho America Inc. (TAI) have finalized a power purchase agreement (PPA) that will support a 168-acre, $49 million solar project.

The 30 MW system will be located in the North Huntsville Industrial Park, surrounding the Toyota engine plant. It is expected to generate 62,000 MWh annually.

TAI’s Energy Infrastructure Solutions team is leading the project’s development and will manage the construction, scheduled to begin this spring. As the owner of the solar facility, they will also be responsible for long-term operations.

Huntsville Utilities has a long-term agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), where this new solar facility will be the largest flexibility project in the region.

“Huntsville Utilities is constantly looking for opportunities to innovate and enhance the nature in which we serve our community,” says Wes Kelley, president of Huntsville Utilities. “Due to our collaboration with Toyota, TAI and TVA, we are helping shape the future for communities and companies in the region and beyond.”

The solar facility is scheduled to begin energy next summer.