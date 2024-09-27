Transsolar, WattCarbon Partner on Decarbonizing Domestic Coal Country

Transsolar and WattCarbon are partnering to invest in rooftop solar projects in West Virginia, with the aim of reducing 200 tons of carbon emissions this year.

Transsolar purchased the energy attribute certificates (EACs) from West Virginia solar developer, Solar Holler, through WattCarbon’s OpenEAC Exchange.

Informally known as “coal country,” 89% of West Virginia’s grid is coal-based. Solar Holler is working to transform the Appalachian area into hubs of renewable energy production.

WattCarbon is providing measurement and verification services to certify hourly solar generation from Solar Holler projects, which will be tracked by WattCarbon’s EAC registry, WEATS.

WEATS is an independent, hourly registry for certifying and tracking EACs that fulfill the standards of the OpenEAC Alliance. It connects directly to energy and carbon data sources for each project, and provides a traceable report for all carbon reduction claims.

“Part of Transsolar’s mission is to decarbonize the built environment,” says Tommaso Bitossi, Transsolar’s associate partner.

“We realize that supporting the construction of new renewable energy sources is essential to this process. This is why we decided to fund Solar Holler in a grid which needs to be decarbonized as soon as possible. In WattCarbon we found a partner who sees climate action in the same way as us, that is: you are either decarbonizing, or you are not.”