Trimark Provides SCADA Portion of World’s Largest Solar+Storage Project

Trimark Associates Inc., a company that designs, installs and services utility-scale SCADA and metering systems, says it has been selected as a subcontractor for the SCADA portion of the Edwards & Sanborn project, the world’s largest solar+storage project.

Located in Kern County, Calif., and currently under construction, the project comprises 1,118 MW of solar power and 2,165 MWh of energy storage.

The project is owned by Terra-Gen, while Mortenson Construction is acting as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for both the solar and storage. In addition to the SCADA portion of the project, Trimark’s contributions include meteorological stations, networking equipment and a dynamic loss compensation (DLC) system to address power purchase agreement (PPA) requirements. Trimark will also provide complex metering, including CAISO-compliant revenue meters (under a separate contract with Electrical Consultants Inc.).

“We’re very proud that Terra-Gen has placed their confidence in Trimark to provide our expertise and skills to control and monitor Edwards-Sanborn, which will be the largest project of its kind in the world,” says Mark Morosky, president and CEO of Trimark. “Terra-Gen has relied on Trimark for the last 20 years and can rely on our team to make them a success for the next 20.”

The design phase is already underway, with installation planned for the beginning of June. Site construction started this month and is expected to be completed sometime in Q4 of 2022.

