Trina Solar Delivers First 210 Modules to North American Market

Trina Solar Co. Ltd., a provider of photovoltaic (PV) and smart energy solutions, says its first batch of Trina Solar 210 mm cells and Vertex modules have shipped from the company’s overseas factory in Thai Nguyen, Vietnam.

This shipment marks Trina Solar’s commencement of the full-capacity delivery of its high-power 210 mm Vertex 550 W modules globally, making Trina Solar the first solar company to deliver 210 modules to the North American market.

Trina Solar broke ground on its Thai Nguyen plant in December 2020 and completed construction in five months. The new factory has a capacity for 3 GW of cells and 4.5 GW of 210 modules. On May 15, the facility successfully manufactured the first batch of 210 mm Vertex 550 W high-power modules. Plans for Vertex 400 W and 670 W module production are now on the agenda in the Vietnam-based plant, which can boost the annual capacity to an equivalent of 3.5 GW of 210 cells and 5 GW of 210 modules, respectively.

For the solar PV industry, Trina Solar’s Vietnam plant represents the first overseas factory that manufactures advanced 210 cells and 550 W modules. This fully automated facility strengthens Trina Solar’s efficient global delivery of Vertex modules, and can better satisfy demand for 210 products across North America. With energy analysts forecasting strong growth for utility-scale solar projects across the U.S. in the coming decade, Trina Solar says its 210 mm 550 W modules can help project developers and financiers achieve great project value.

Currently, Trina Solar runs multiple 210 Vertex cell and module factories in China and Vietnam, which are expected to produce more than 50 GW of modules by the end of the year.