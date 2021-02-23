Trina Solar Forms Subsidiary Focused on Energy Storage

Trina Solar Co. Ltd., a global PV and smart energy solutions provider, has launched Trina Storage, a dedicated global business unit.

Trina says its new energy storage system provider engineers solutions for solar+storage, standalone (grid services) and other applications (large industrial and microgrid). The company notes it is well-positioned to solve the technical challenges of independent power producers (IPPs), developers and EPCs in the rapidly transforming renewable energy landscape.

“We will see exponential growth in the renewable energy industry in the next years as energy needs increase,” says Terry Chen, head of overseas storage business at Trina Solar. “Storage is the only solution that can support this transition effectively. Therefore, customers need a trusted storage supplier with a profound knowledge of the energy industry.”

The generation of solar energy is expected to rise exponentially in the years to come. This will spur great demand for storage solutions as a high proportion of solar as well as other renewables in energy grids are causing supply imbalances. According to market reports, the global utility and C&I energy storage markets will attract more than $560 billion in investment by 2040.

Trina Storage says its solutions consist of quality hardware, software and services that enable utilities, IPPs, developers and EPCs to deploy storage faster and more cost-effectively. Trina Storage notes it only uses Tier 1 components to deliver solutions. With in-depth technological expertise, the company says it offers the optimal storage solution that is needed to overcome complex renewable energy challenges.