Trina Solar Signs Investment Cooperation Agreement

Trina Solar Co. Ltd., a company that specializes in solar technology manufacturing, has signed an investment cooperation agreement with the management committee of the Yancheng Economic and Technological Development Zone to expand its manufacturing capacity of 210 mm solar cells.

In line with Trina Solar’s strategies, the company will add 7.6 GW in annual production capacity at its Yancheng production site, and will increase 2.5 GW cell capacity outside of China. Another 2.4 GW of existing production capacity at the Yancheng site will be upgraded. With other new production capacity and upgrading existing production capacity, the company’s annual production capacity will reach 26 GW.

The 10 GW 210 mm cells will be used in the Trina Solar Vertex 600W+ new product series, which has been acclaimed in the market. The latest moves will not only speed up technological innovation in the industry but will also provide a broader space for reducing the balance of system and the levelized cost of energy from the system side to ensure stable customer income.

Trina Solar is dedicated to an all-round value strategy that delivers immense benefits to its customers. Relying on the R&D platform of its critical photovoltaic science and technology laboratory, Trina Solar plans to strengthen R&D investment in the field of large-size cells and modules to ensure that the average efficiency of newly built passivated emitter and real cells reaches 23% early next year. The company will continue to deploy forward-looking battery and component technology as it seeks to maintain its market position.

Gao Jifan, chairman and general manager of Trina Solar, says the company will further enhance its core competitiveness through cost and scale advantages in expanding the production capacity of high-efficiency large-size solar cells, seize market development opportunities for monocrystalline products, and enhance profitability and the company’s comprehensive competitiveness with the advantage of policies in Yancheng that are forward-looking and give valuable support to the industry.

Photo: Trina Solar’s Commercial Solutions web page