Trina Solar’s Module Proves Mechanical Reliability on Multiple Tests

Trina Solar has released a series of testing results on the mechanical reliability of the 670W Vertex module. It focused on six tests, including a static mechanical load test and five rigorous tests covering non-uniform snow-load, extreme low-temperature mechanical load, hail, extreme DML and extreme wind tunnel. The serial testing results achieved an across-the-board verification of the excellent mechanical load reliability of the 670W Vertex modules.

Among the lineup of rigid tests, the non-uniform snow-load test simulated uneven pressures caused by a large accumulation of heavy snow on the Trina Solar’s 670W module surface, with the highest pressure applied to the bottom end of the module of up to 7000 Pa (equivalent to a depth of 2.8 meters of snow), with the results showing that the power attenuation of the module is only 0.56 percent.

The extreme low-temperature mechanical Load test, a static load testing of positive 5400 Pa / negative 2400 Pa under an extremely low -40°C, showed no variation in electroluminescence and power attenuation of only 0.11 percent. In the hail test that simulates the impact of hail of different sizes on modules, the 670W module eventually passed the test measuring the impact of hailstones 35 mm in diameter without causing any damage.

In multiple extreme dynamic mechanical load test, 210 Vertex 670W module delivered better performance than competitors’ modules with load capacity several times higher than the IEC standard. When installed by clamps, the 210 mm Vertex 670W double-glass module has passed the 20,000 cycles, 20-fold extreme testing, still remaining intact. In extreme wind tunnel test, the 670W Vertex module remains intact when the wind speed reached 62m/s (216km/h or 134 mph), passing the extreme wind speed test equivalent to the low end of a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Maintaining the consistent ultra-high reliability of Trina Solar modules, the 210 Vertex series modules integrated a series of design optimizations, including added frame wall thickness, larger cavities, optimized material selection and matching designs, to ensure ultra-high structural robustness. Through the series of rigid tests, the series’ excellent ability to withstand external mechanical stress that can calmly handle extreme wind, snowstorms, extreme cold, hail and other extreme weather was confirmed.