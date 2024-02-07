True North Solar Project Receives Delivery of Main Power Transformers

Avangrid has delivered and installed both main power transformers at its True North solar project, as module and racking system installation continues to progress and the company says overall project construction remains on schedule.

The project, a 240 MW solar farm in Falls County, Texas, will supply Meta’s upcoming data center in neighboring Temple with 100% renewable energy.

“We are thrilled to see construction at True North progressing smoothly as we reach this major milestone, despite several challenges facing the solar market,” says Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “True North will be our largest solar project once complete, and represents Avangrid’s unwavering commitment to accelerating a clean energy transition.”

True North will be Avangrid’s first solar farm in Texas.