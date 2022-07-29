TurningPoint Targets Illinois Market for Community Solar Development

TurningPoint Energy, a renewable energy company focused on community solar development, has expanded its community solar efforts to include the state of Illinois. The company’s Midwest team is engaging with landowners interested in leasing or selling their property for solar development, residential and commercial customers interested in participating in solar projects, and pro-solar communities seeking to bring clean energy to its residents.

TurningPoint Energy plans to develop more than 40 projects in Illinois over the coming years with an aggregate value of more than half a billion dollars providing bill credits that support more than an estimated 45,000 homes each year. As a community solar development company, that means the creation of meaningful construction and ongoing operational jobs along with collaboration and investment into local Illinois businesses on legal, permitting, engineering, construction and related activities to support these developments.

Additionally, for every community the company develops projects in, TurningPoint Energy makes a charitable community investment commitment that is actualized as community solar projects start and complete construction. In Illinois, the aggregate charitable investment is targeted to exceed half of a million dollars spread out amongst the communities it develops and therefore invests in as well.

In September 2021, Illinois substantially expanded its community solar program when Governor JB Pritzker signed into law S.B. 2408, The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. The comprehensive renewable bill created a pathway to 100% clean energy in the state by 2050, including expanding community solar for the benefit of local homeowners, businesses, municipalities and other organizations.

“Our entrance and commitment to the Illinois community solar market is in direct response of the clear market signal provided by the State of Illinois’s political leadership that it is committed to climate and equitable jobs for its energy industry forward,” says Jared Schoch, president of TurningPoint Energy.

“Our team has been delivering community solar to communities throughout the country, and we’re excited to expand our services to communities in Illinois,” continues Schoch. “These projects not only help bring clean, renewable energy to people who do not have access to solar power, such as those who may not have a suitable roof for panels, renters, or low-to-moderate income earners, but also help bring jobs, tax revenue and economic growth to the state.”