TVA, Origis Energy Kick Off Trio of Mississippi Solar Projects

Origis Energy and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) say construction has begun on the first of three projects in Mississippi with a total capacity of 550 MW plus 150 MW of battery storage.

This is the largest battery storage portfolio announced in Mississippi and the largest solar portfolio under construction in the state.

Golden Triangle II, a 150 MW AC project with 50 MW of battery storage, is expected to be complete in spring 2024. Golden Triangle I, a 200 MW AC project with 50 MW of battery storage, is expected to be completed in summer 2024. The Golden Triangle projects are located in Lowndes County.

Optimist, a 200 MW AC project with 50 MW of battery storage located in Clay County, has a projected completion date in mid-2025.

The three projects were developed, are being constructed and will be operated by Origis Energy. Each will deliver energy at competitive rates under power purchase agreements executed between TVA and Origis. TVA will then use the power to help meet the sustainability goals of some of its large industrial customers, along with residents in Mississippi.

“TVA is a clean energy leader, and we’re working with partners, like Origis, to add solar power to our system to meet customer demand,” says TVA’s Jeremy Fisher. “Projects like these ensure we can continue to provide affordable, reliable, resilient and sustainable energy to fuel the region’s economic growth.”

RES is providing construction services to Origis for the portfolio, employing an estimated 300 people over the course of the three projects. Upon completion of the plants, Origis Energy Services will operate and maintain the portfolio, employing approximately nine on-site jobs over the 35+ project life years.

The utility-scale battery storage for each site will be provided by Mitsubishi Power Americas.

Roughly 1.5 million solar panels will be installed at the three sites.