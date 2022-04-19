Twain Finalizes Financing for Longbow Solar Project

Twain Financial Partners has closed on $42 million in financing to complete the Longbow Solar project, a ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) energy system in Brazoria County, Texas, just southwest of Houston. Old Texas rice fields soon will be harvesting something new as a $145 million clean energy project nears completion with this sizable final investment.

Twain’s $42 million commitment, its largest solar loan to date, is part of its recent commitment to finance $1 billion worth of new renewable projects over the next three years.

“Renewable energy investment is a fast-growing segment of our business, and the Longbow project helps highlight our capabilities in that space,” says Michael Park, who recently joined Twain as its director of renewable energy. “I fully anticipate Twain will announce funding commitments for a number of similar projects in the coming months.”

The Longbow Solar project is being co-developed by Clean Capital Partners and Aspen Creek. The project is on schedule to be placed into service by August 2022.