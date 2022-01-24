Two Nevada Primergy Solar+Storage Projects Receive Approval for Sale to NV Energy

NV Energy has received final approval from the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) to purchase from Primergy Solar LLC the Iron Point and Hot Pot Solar PV and battery storage projects in Humboldt County, Nev. The projects, which are owned and being developed by Primergy, total 600MW AC of solar paired with 480 MW of battery storage capacity; once operational, it will replace the coal-fired North Valmy Generating Station. Primergy is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners.

Primergy and NV Energy entered into build transfer agreements for the sale and purchase of the projects, which NV Energy filed for approval with the PUCN on July 1, 2021.

“We are pleased that the PUCN has approved these milestone renewable energy projects that will help advance Nevada’s net zero carbon goals,” says Ty Daul, CEO at Primergy. “These projects demonstrate the important role that solar + storage can play in replacing coal generating plants with clean and low-cost renewable energy. Our portfolio in Nevada represents a substantial multi-billion-dollar investment in new energy infrastructure for the state. We are proud to be bringing reliable, safe and cost-effective carbon free power to homes and businesses across Nevada.”

The Iron Point Solar Project is a 250 MW AC solar system paired with 200 MW of battery storage and is expected to be commissioned in December 2023. The Hot Pot Solar Project is 350 MW AC solar system paired with 280 MW of battery storage and is expected to be in service by December 2024.

“This is yet another bright day in Primergy’s stellar growth and achievements and further cements the market leadership position the team has so quickly established in the U.S.,” states David Scaysbrook, managing partner of Quinbrook. “We are particularly delighted with the further vote of confidence shown by NV Energy in selecting Primergy and Quinbrook to help deliver their ambitious renewables goals with Iron Point and Hot Pot. Together with Gemini, Quinbrook is making a substantial investment in Nevada which we are confident will serve our investors well for many decades to come.”

Primergy’s Nevada portfolio now exceeds 1,300 MW AC of solar and 3,330 MWh of battery energy storage systems. The company’s presence in Nevada is anchored by the $1.2 billion Gemini Solar Project where preliminary construction is under way and operations are scheduled to commence in late 2023.