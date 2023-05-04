U.S. Senate Passes Repeal of Solar Tariff Moratorium

A week after passing in the House, the U.S. Senate has voted to approve H.J.Res.39, a measure that would repeal the Biden administration’s June 2022 two-year moratorium on new solar tariffs.

The vote was 56 to 41, mainly along party lines. Kentucky’s Rand Paul was the only Republican to vote against the measure. Nine Democrats voted in favor.

“The Senate’s approval of the Congressional Review Act resolution to repeal the Biden administration’s solar tariff moratorium poses a threat to the American economy and the clean energy transition,” says Gregory Wetstone, president and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE).

“The bill seeks to impose retroactive duties that will bring a halt to the booming solar growth in the U.S. and undermine the administration’s climate objectives.”

H.J.Res.39 will now move to President Biden’s desk, where he is expected to veto the measure.

