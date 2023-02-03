Unique Approach Enables Solar Project to Meet Strict Code Requirements

Day & Night Solar (DNS), a turnkey solar solutions provider located in Collinsville, Ill., recently worked with Young Electric and IBEW Local 6 to install a 145.6 kW solar canopy in San Francisco.

The roof array – which is located at Young Electric’s San Francisco headquarters – is the first of its kind in the city. The canopy provides a high clearance, at eight feet, to allow access to the rooftop. It houses a solar array with 270 panels. All work meets fire codes, and the free-flowing open plan will allow first responders space to safely maneuver on the roof.

“We’ve been wanting to add solar for years, but space limitations made it not worthwhile for our business,” explains Wayne Huie, president and CEO of Young Electric. “Day & Night Solar worked closely with us to overcome this challenge and design the system to meet both our performance needs and the city’s permitting requirements.”

“One of the most unique items for DNS was the need to get a very clear message to the local fire and city officials that in no way would or could this interfere or hinder a first responder,” adds Bob Eaton, managing member of DNS. “DNS took that to heart and developed a virtual reality program to demonstrate in 3D what the first responder would expect to encounter and how the canopy would cause no safety issues.”