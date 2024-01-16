Unirac, S-5! Deepen Partnership for Solar Mounting Solutions

Solar racking specialist Unirac and solar attachment solutions provider S-5! say they are partnering to help advance solar mounting standards and further develop mutually beneficial technologies.

S-5! has extended its UL 2703 certifications for its clamps and brackets, which are now listed under Unirac’s certifications – an important compliance requirement increasingly demanded by Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs) nationwide. This certification ensures that these clamps are now fully approved for use with Unirac’s NXT UMOUNT and SolarMount systems.

The companies say they are also actively working to incorporate each other’s solutions into their respective design tools – Unirac’s U-Builder and S-5!’s Solar Calculator. This integration is designed to streamline the solar project design process, making it more efficient and user-friendly.

“Our partnership with S-5! enables us to deliver solutions that not only boost efficiency and ensure code compliance but also reflect our unwavering commitment to our customers’ success,” says Ernest Gallegos, director of products at Unirac. “We see this as a significant advancement in our ongoing efforts to provide the best experience for our customers and to offer peace of mind to consumers adopting solar energy.”

Mark Gies, director of product management at S-5!, adds, “We are excited about taking our partnership with Unirac to a new level by incorporating our solar attachment solutions into their project design tools and technical certifications, making it easier and more efficient for design and permitting systems that utilize their rails and our clamps.”