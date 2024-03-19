UPenn Celebrates Great Cove I and II Becoming Operational

Solar production has begun at the Great Cove I and II solar facilities in central Pennsylvania, spread across Fulton and Franklin counties in central Pennsylvania, with a 220 MW capacity and comprised of more than 485,000 panels.

University of Pennsylvania will purchase all electricity produced at the facilities, stemming from a PPA the university signed in 2020 with Community Energy, since acquired by AES. Project construction began in 2022, with pre-panel construction occurring from April 2022 to May 2023. Panel installation took place from last May to December, with substation interconnection testing in November.

“I couldn’t be prouder that we’ve made such rapid, milestone progress toward carbon neutrality, not only for Penn but for the city of Philadelphia,” says UPenn’s J. Larry Jameson. “We’re taking on the greatest challenges of our time, and at the top of that list is climate change and sustainability.”