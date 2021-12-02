Utility RFP Focused on Pennsylvania Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard

PPL Electric Utilities – a utility providing electric delivery service to more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in Pennsylvania – has issued a request for proposals (RFP) seeking to procure 29,400 Photovoltaic, 518,000 PA Tier 1 and 554,000 PA Tier 2 alternative energy credits (AECs) in order to meet the Pennsylvania Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard.

Qualification materials must be received by Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. Eastern.

To access further information about PPL’s recently issued RFPs, click here.

For more information, e-mail Ben Chee at PPL-Procurement@NERA.com or call (212) 345-0091.

Photo credit