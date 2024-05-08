Vesper Energy Completes Sale of Deer Creek Project

Vesper Energy has sold its Deer Creek Renewable Energy project to what the company calls a leading Fortune 500 energy company.

The project is a solar and storage project located on 378 acres in Tulare County, Calif., with a potential generating capacity of 50 MW solar and 50 MW of energy storage capacity.

“We are excited about the sale of the Deer Creek Renewable Energy project, which showcases Vesper Energy’s strong growth and development portfolio in key renewable energy markets like California,” says Mark Rostafin, co-CEO at Vesper Energy. “We look forward to building on this momentum as we enter a new phase of growth.”