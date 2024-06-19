Vesper Sells Gaucho and Nestlewood Solar Projects to Octopus Energy

Vesper Energy has sold two PJM assets, Gaucho Solar and Nestlewood Solar, to Octopus Energy Generation.

The Nestlewood Solar project is located on 610 acres in Clermont and Brown Counties, Ohio and offsets power for a Fortune 100 company as part of a PPA. The Gaucho Solar project is located on 68 acres in Beaver County and Allegheny Counties, Penn. Combined, the two projects are expected to generate 100 MW annually.

Vesper Energy will continue to serve as asset manager for both projects.

“Vesper Energy is excited to transition ownership of our Nestlewood and Gaucho projects to Octopus Energy Generation,” says Mark Rostafin, co-CEO of Vesper Energy. “Our partnership exemplifies growing investor confidence in renewable energy developments and supports our organizations’ shared mission to advance a clean, reliable energy infrastructure.”

The transaction marks Vesper Energy’s second major deal this year.