vHive Unveils Automated Solar Farm Inspection and Analytics Solution

vHive has released its latest product designed for autonomous digitization and AI analysis of solar farms.

The company’s Auto-Discovery and Multi-Drone technology aims to offer a comprehensive view of power anomalies, their root causes and their impact on power loss through autonomous data capture.

It adds that its Digital Twin platform, powered by AI analytics, offers a portfolio-wide overview and detailed drill-down capabilities into individual modules and sub-modules. It is also designed to host both wind turbine and solar inspections.

“Solar farm owners often experience significant losses due to the limitations of manual or annual drone inspections,” says Tomer Daniel, vHive co-founder and CTO.

“Our solution offers the most efficient way to perform frequent inspections, providing immediate insights into detected issues and their impact on overall performance. vHive resolves the dependency on third parties to inspect assets, by simplifying the inspection process, enabling our customers to uncover new revenue opportunities, reduce operational costs and enhance employee safety.”