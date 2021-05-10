Villara Launches New Line of Residential Battery Storage System

Villara Energy Systems, a provider of energy storage systems, has launched a new home battery – the VillaGrid. Villa’s energy storage system (ESS) harnesses lithium titanate chemistry and offers a 20-year warranty.

“We set out to engineer a battery that would last twice as long and provide twice the power,” says Rick Wylie, president of Villara Energy System. “Today, we’re excited to present that battery to the world.”

According to the company, the VillaGrid delivers double the power of leading competitors, enough to start up large air conditioners. The VillaGrid is designed to turn more of a homeowner’s solar power into usable electricity.

Villa Energy says its VillaGrid energy storage system is complementary to home solar panels which charge the battery. As homeowners face rising electricity rates, unplanned power outages and public safety power shutoffs, the VillaGrid can help them reduce their electric bills and better endure blackouts.

As an aging power grid struggles to support increasing demand, state and federal agencies aim to ease the energy crisis by offering tax credits and other incentives to homeowners and home builders who invest in home energy storage systems. In the face of extended power outages and rising energy prices, many homeowners are leveraging these subsidies in order to secure their personal energy independence.

