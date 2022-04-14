Vistra Brings Brightside Online as First of Seven Renewable Energy Projects in Texas

Vistra’s Brightside Solar Facility in Live Oak County, Texas, is online and generating electricity. The 50 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) project is part of the company’s growing portfolio of zero-carbon power generation assets, known as Vistra Zero. Brightside Solar Facility is the first of seven new renewable and energy storage projects that the company is bringing online across Texas over the next few years. The Texas-sized package of zero-carbon projects, all located within the ERCOT market, are part of a near $1 billion capital investment by Vistra.

“With Brightside and additional Vistra Zero projects poised to come online across Texas, our vision of transitioning our fleet to cleaner electric generation is becoming a reality,” says Curt Morgan, CEO of Vistra. “As Texas continues its rapid rate of economic and population growth, Vistra is investing in the grid of the future while serving the needs of its customers who are increasingly seeking green alternatives. We’re proud of our long history of powering Texas and look forward to continuing to strengthen the ERCOT grid with additional power to help build the sustainable future all Texans deserve.”

Also expected online in spring 2022 in Texas are the 260 MW/260 MWh DeCordova Energy Storage Facility (Hood County) and 108 MW Emerald Grove Solar Facility (Crane County).

Situated on 430 acres in Live Oak County, Brightside is comprised of 147,732 photovoltaic solar panels that can generate enough electricity to power approximately 25,000 average residences in the ERCOT market during normal grid conditions. Initial project construction began in January 2021.

“With unmatched development, commercial and operational teams, requisite capabilities, and access to capital, we are proud to be playing a leading role during this great energy transition,” adds Morgan. “For 140 years, Vistra and its predecessor companies have generated affordable and reliable electricity. We take seriously our responsibility of providing an essential product, while balancing our commitment to the environment and the communities where we work and live. The way we produced power in 1882 looks very different now – but our commitment to our fellow Texans remains the same.”

Brightside Solar Facility utilizes solar panel technology from First Solar. Burns & McDonnell provided engineering and construction expertise.