Vivint Solar Expands Customer Support

Vivint Solar, a full-service residential solar provider, has launched a new, consumer-friendly Help Center website as part of the company’s continued focus on delivering exemplary service to its customers.

The purpose of the site is to allow homeowners and consumers to browse support topics based on an entire database of relevant content specifically related to their searches.

The new Help Center contains more than 30 articles, as well as a dozen videos. Users can browse different topics like, how to get started, product support, billing and payments, home and life events, or get online account help. Or, if they have something more specific in mind, they can simply type in the topic they’re interested in to educate themselves.

“Vivint Solar exists to create great customer experiences with clean, renewable energy. At our core, we are a company that puts people first. The new Help Center is a great example of how we are constantly adapting to provide our customers with the best support possible,” says Miranda Barnard, vice president of marketing at Vivint Solar.

Since its launch, the site has seen increased traffic on educational articles like “Getting Started with Solar,” and “How to Maximize Savings While Using a Solar Energy System.” Vivint Solar is continuously adding more content to the site to provide education to consumers about the benefits of solar energy and getting the most out of a solar energy system.

Users can access the site at this link.

Photo: The landing page of Vivant Solar’s Help Center