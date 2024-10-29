Volatus Aerospace Completes Drone Solar Farm Inspection

Volatus Aerospace has completed a drone solar farm inspection project, spanning 2,250 acres, covering 400 MW of capacity and 762,750 solar panels across 16 solar fields and one substation.

The company utilized RGB and infrared drones in combination with handheld thermal cameras to collect data. It then applied AI-powered software to process and analyze the data.

This post-commissioning inspection represents the final phase before the solar fields are handed over to their owners.

“Through this process we’ve learned a lot that will help us create more automated and efficient solutions for this growing sector,” says Rob Walker, CCO of Volatus Aerospace.

“This project demonstrates how scalable drone technology can economically assist large-scale infrastructure inspections. By delivering comprehensive and efficient solutions, we help our clients make informed and improved operational decisions more efficiently. This supports their long-term performance, while reducing maintenance costs and minimizing downtime or inefficiencies.”