Waaree Supplies Acciona Energia’s U.S. Projects With PV Modules

Waaree Energies has supplied 850 MW solar PV modules so far for projects in the U.S. being developed by Acciona Energia as part of an ongoing partnership.

Waaree delivered its monocrystalline passivated emitter and rear cell panels to four Acciona Energia projects: 56 MW in Fort Bend, Texas; 129 MW in High Point, Ill.; 288 MW in Union, Ohio and 375 MW in Texas’ Red Tailed Hawk Solar projects. With these deliveries, Waaree has supplied more than 4 GW of solar modules to U.S. customers this year.

The companies also entered a three-year agreement in which Waaree will supply another 1.5 GW of solar modules to Acciona for additional U.S. projects through 2026. Under the deal terms, Waaree Energies will supply Acciona with a total delivery of 2.34 GW of its N-type TOPCON modules, says the company.

“We are delighted to be a trusted partner to Acciona Energia. With successful deliveries of solar PV modules for projects such as High Point, Fort Bend, Union and Red Tailed Hawk, Waaree Energies Limited has established itself as one of the reliable solar modules suppliers operating in the U.S. market,” says Waaree’s Sunil Rathi.

“We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of a significant milestone in our partnership with Waaree Energies,” adds Rafael Mateo Alcalá, CEO of Acciona Energía.

“This collaboration has been pivotal in achieving the supply of 850 MW solar PV modules for Acciona Energia’s major projects in the United States. Waaree’s commitment to excellence is evident in the delivery of its high-performance. This achievement not only underscores the strength of our collaboration but also reinforces our dedication to advancing sustainable energy solutions.”