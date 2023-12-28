Waaree to Establish First U.S. Manufacturing Facility

Waaree Energies has announced plans to establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility, in the Houston area.

Located in Brookshire, the facility will have an initial capacity of 3 GW of solar modules annually by the end of next year, says the company. Waaree plans to invest up to $B over the next four years to scale its annual module manufacturing production up to 5 GW by 2027.

The company will also add an integrated U.S.-made solar cell facility, expected to be operational by 2025.

“We are proud of this significant commitment by Waaree to U.S. domestic solar manufacturing,” says Hitesh Doshi, Waaree chairman and managing director. “In partnership with a company of SB Energy’s mission and stature, Waaree is fostering a solar manufacturing ecosystem in Texas, a state that has taken a leading position in clean energy manufacturing.”