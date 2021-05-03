We Energies, WPS Look to Purchase Wisconsin’s Largest Renewable Project

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS), the largest utilities in WEC Energy Group, say they are proposing to purchase the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, a planned 465 MW solar and battery storage project in south-central Wisconsin. If approved, the project would be the largest renewable energy project in the state.

The Koshkonong Solar Energy Center would feature 300 MW of solar generation and 165 MW of battery storage, which can store solar-generated power and provide customers with energy after sunset. The project is planned to be built in Dane County, Wis., southeast of Madison. The total investment is expected to be $649 million. Koshkonong is part of WEC Energy Group’s plan to invest nearly $2 billion in new solar, wind and battery storage projects at its utilities by 2025.

“The Koshkonong project is another key component in our effort to build a sustainable future and ensure electric reliability in the region,” says Tom Metcalfe, president of We Energies and WPS. “We saw this winter – in Texas and other states – the dangerous results when people are without heat and power. Our focus on investing in affordable, reliable and clean energy means customers will have the energy they need when they need it.”

The companies recently filed the Koshkonong solar and battery storage proposal with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. We Energies and WPS would own 90% of the project; Madison Gas and Electric would own the other 10%. The project is being developed by Invenergy. If approved, construction is expected to begin in late 2022 with commercial operation in 2024.

This is the third large-scale solar and battery project announced this year by We Energies and WPS. Earlier this year, the companies announced plans for the 325 MW Darien Solar Energy Center and 310 MW Paris Solar-Battery Park.