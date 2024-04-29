WEC Energy Group to Acquire 90% of Delilah I Solar

WEC Energy Group has agreed to acquire a 90% ownership interest in the 300 MW Delilah I Solar Energy Center, located approximately 140 miles northeast of Dallas, Texas.

The project was developed and built by Invenergy, with commercial operations expected to begin by the end of June.

“The Delilah Solar project is an exciting addition to our infrastructure business and highlights our continued investment in affordable, reliable and clean energy,” says Gale Klappa, executive chairman of WEC Energy Group. “This project will help one of the world’s largest automakers meet their clean energy goals for years to come.”

Delilah I is part of the five-phase Samson & Delilah solar portfolio. The company owns a majority interest in Samson I, a separate phase of the overall project.