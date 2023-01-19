Wells Fargo Equity Deal Enables Lightsource bp to Fund 481 MW Solar Portfolio

Lightsource bp has successfully closed on a $267 million tax equity investment from Fortune 500 Wells Fargo & Co. Well Fargo’s investment will support the construction and operation of a two-project portfolio totaling 481 MW DC. The 346 MW Oxbow Solar in Pointe Coupee Parish, La. has energy sales to McDonald’s and eBay while the 135 MW Conway Solar near Happy, Ark. has energy sales to Conway Corp.

“We are pleased to support Lightsource bp in its efforts to supply low-cost, emission-free solar electricity in Louisiana and Arkansas,” says Shane Easter, a director with Wells Fargo’s Renewable Energy & Environmental Finance group. “Providing expertise and capital to important customers like Lightsource bp is part of our commitment to deploy $500 billion in sustainable financing by 2030 to support our customers and communities as they transition to a resilient, equitable and sustainable future.”

As the tax equity investor, Wells Fargo is now the eighth global financial institution to support this portfolio of projects, joining the portfolio’s project finance lenders including HSBC Bank USA, ING Capital LLC, Societe Generale, NatWest, Intesa Sanpaolo, Standard Chartered Bank and Allied Irish Banks.

“This investment is a great example of the positive impact that top tier financial institutions with meaningful commitments to sustainability such as Wells Fargo can make to help accelerate our country’s transition to a low-carbon economy and reduce the impacts of climate change that affect lives and livelihoods,” states Kevin Smith, Lightsource bp’s CEO of the Americas. “The new tax credit options and stable policy environment for job growth made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act will further incentivize investment and spur the growth of America’s solar industry.”

The tax equity investment by Wells Fargo is in addition to Lightsource bp’s sponsor equity investment and complements the debt financing package which originally closed in December 2021.