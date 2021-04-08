Wells Fargo Purchasing Solar Capacity from North Carolina Project

Wells Fargo has become the latest large energy user to execute a renewable power agreement under Duke Energy’s Green Source Advantage (GSA) program – building on the solar expansion in North Carolina.

Wells Fargo will purchase more than 58 MW of solar capacity from the Blackburn Solar project, a planned facility on 600 acres in Catawba County. It will be developed, owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources LLC. Subject to local and state approvals, the project is scheduled to come online as early as 2022. The power generated will offset about 50% of the bank’s energy usage in the state.

“As large energy users look to expand their sustainability goals, many are finding Duke Energy’s GSA program the perfect fit to accomplish that,” says Stephen De May, president of Duke Energy North Carolina. “The program’s flexibility allows the customer to modify it to best suit their needs. Our state benefits by reducing carbon emissions and using more renewable energy.”

The GSA program is a result of 2017’s solar legislation in North Carolina. The GSA program allows large customers to offset their power purchases by securing renewable energy from projects connected to the Duke Energy grid. The customer may keep the renewable energy certificates (RECs) of the projects to satisfy sustainability or carbon-free goals.

Duke Energy’s GSA program made 600 MW of capacity available for large Duke Energy customers in North Carolina. A substantial portion of the available capacity has already been taken by the city of Charlotte, Bank of America and Duke University in previously announced projects.