Westbridge Announces Origination of Two Italy Solar Projects 

Westbridge Renewable Energy has announced the origination of two new projects, both in Italy: the Gierre Solare Project in Lazio, and the NM Solare Project, in Lazio and Umbria.

The expected capacity of Gierre Solare is 32 MW and 30MW for NM Solare. Both projects have secured land and grid access, as well as completed feasibility studies.

“Italy is a strong market with a favorable long-term outlook, poised to be one of the leading renewable energy markets in Europe,” says Westbridge director and CEO, Stefano Romanin.

“Westbridge will leverage the team’s experience and proven track record in developing renewable projects in Italy. Diversifying our presence across Europe strengthens our portfolio and opens new avenues in another renewable forward jurisdiction. This strategic expansion underscores the diligence of our origination team evaluating development opportunities across diverse jurisdictions, bolstering the sustainability and success of our origination-to-monetization model.”

The European expansion of the company’s global solar portfolio follows the sale of the 230 MW Georgetown Solar project in December to a subsidiary of MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals.