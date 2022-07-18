Whetstone, Rosemawr Sign Acquisition Contract for 30 MW Solar Facility

Whetstone Power and Rosemawr Sustainable Infrastructure Management, the sustainable infrastructure arm of Rosemawr Management, have acquired a 30 MW AC operating solar power generation facility located in Alamosa, Colo.

The output of the facility is currently fully contracted to Public Service Company of Colorado, a subsidiary of Xcel Energy. Whetstone Power Operations, a wholly owned subsidiary of Whetstone, will be providing operations and maintenance and asset management services for the facility. Longer term, Whetstone and Rosemawr intend to refurbish the facility by replacing the existing high concentrating systems with a standard photovoltaic system that may also include an energy storage system. As part of the modifications to the facility, much of the existing infrastructure would remain in place.

“We believe this is a great asset, and alongside Rosemawr, we are proud to continue to serve the City and County of Alamosa, the San Luis Valley and the State of Colorado for years to come with clean renewable energy,” states Collin Franceschi, Whetstone’s founding partner.

“Rosemawr is committed to renewable energy, and we are excited about the potential of this facility as well as our continued partnership with Whetstone,” adds Josh Herlands, managing partner at Rosemawr Sustainable Infrastructure Management.

FTI Capital Advisors served as sell side advisor to the project.