Wisconsin’s Two Creeks Solar Facility Completed, Producing Energy

Wisconsin’s first large-scale solar project has been completed and is now powering Madison-area households and businesses.

Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) is a co-owner of the 150 MW Two Creeks Solar facility with Wisconsin Public Service (WPS). MGE owns 50 MW; WPS owns 100 MW. Two Creeks Solar features 500,000 solar panels across 800 acres in Manitowoc County.

“We are excited that Two Creeks Solar is now generating cost-effective, carbon-free energy for all our customers,” says Jeff Keebler, chairman, president and CEO of MGE. “Growing our use of renewable resources is a key strategy for achieving our goal of net-zero carbon electricity by the year 2050. The completion of Two Creeks Solar is an important step in our ongoing transition toward decarbonization.”

NextEra Energy Resources LLC developed and built Two Creeks Solar in partnership with MGE and WPS. Construction began in August 2019. Many of the facility’s components, including its half-million panels, were installed this spring and summer. Two Creeks is located in the town of Two Creeks and the city of Two Rivers.

MGE also will own 100 MW of the 300 MW Badger Hollow Solar Farm in Iowa County, Wis., about 12 miles west of Dodgeville. Construction continues on Phase I of the project. It is expected online in spring 2021.

Consistent with the latest climate science, MGE is targeting net-zero carbon electricity by 2050. The company continues to work toward carbon reductions of at least 40% by 2030, as announced in 2015 and consistent with the Paris Agreement. To reach its carbon-reduction goals, MGE is growing its use of renewable energy, engaging customers around energy efficiency and facilitating the electrification of transportation, all of which are key strategies identified by the U.S. for achieving deep decarbonization.

To learn more about MGE’s carbon reduction goals, click here.

Photo: The Two Creeks Solar facility