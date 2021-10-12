Wolverine Power Cooperative, Clenera Contract for Michigan Solar Array

Clēnera and Wolverine Power Cooperative have signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) between Wolverine and Clēnera’s affiliate, Gemstone Solar LLC. Gemstone Solar is scheduled to be commercially operational by the end of 2023. It will deliver 150 MW AC (180 MW DC) of clean energy to Wolverine members.

Clēnera, a developer of large-scale solar and storage projects and a subsidiary of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd., will manage construction and operation of Gemstone Solar.

Wolverine says it currently provides members with power that is 60% carbon-free. Wolverine’s current renewable portfolio includes more than 210 MW of wind and solar.

“Wolverine’s mission is to provide reliable and competitive power to its member-cooperatives,” says Eric Baker, president and CEO of Wolverine Power Cooperative. “We are proud to build on our 70-year history with significant additional commitments to responsible, sustainable and carbon-free projects like Gemstone Solar.”

Gemstone Solar will occupy approximately 1,000 acres of land in Cass County, Michigan. Construction is expected to begin in spring of 2023.

“Clēnera has seen great success in Iowa and Indiana over the last several years, so we are excited to partner with Wolverine Power Cooperative to expand into Michigan and provide clean energy to their customers,” comments Jared McKee, Clēnera’s vice president of business development. “Not only are we increasing renewable energy in the state, we are also seeing significant growth at Clēnera, which Gemstone Solar demonstrates.”