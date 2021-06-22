Work Under Way on New Utility-Scale Project in North Carolina

Duke Energy says construction has begun on its 22.6 MW Stony Knoll Solar power plant in Surry County, N.C.

The project, which will be owned and operated by Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, was selected as part of the competitive bidding process established by 2017’s solar legislation in North Carolina.

The solar plant will contain 76,600 Trina Solar bifacial modules with single-axis tracking, stretching across 195 acres in Dobson, N.C.

The facility’s design, procurement of inverters, balance of plant systems and construction of the project will be performed by Swinerton Renewable Energy. The energy generated by Stony Knoll will be delivered through a 20-year power purchase agreement with Duke Energy Carolinas.

During peak construction, Stony Knoll Solar will create about 70 jobs. Along with indirect economic benefits that accompany solar project development, such as increased local spending in the service and construction industries, Stony Knoll Solar will also have a positive economic impact on the local community by providing local tax revenues to the county and local school districts, as well as meaningful payments to the participating landowners.

The company is targeting commercial operation by the end of 2021.