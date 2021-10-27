Xcel Energy, Lightsource bp Launch Second Large-scale Colorado Solar Project

Xcel Energy and Lightsource bp are developing a new 298 MW solar farm in Pueblo, Colo. The project is Lightsource bp’s second in the city with power sales to Xcel, representing a cumulative half billion-dollar private investment in Colorado’s clean power infrastructure.

Lightsource bp will finance, build, own and operate the facility and deliver the solar energy it generates to Xcel Energy under a long-term power purchase agreement. Construction of the project is expected to begin before the end of 2021.

“Lightsource bp is continuing to expand our investment in Colorado’s clean power future,” says Kevin Smith, CEO of Lightsource bp, Americas. “As long-term members of the Pueblo community, we are thrilled this project will further contribute to the local jobs ecosystem and tax base while delivering cost-effective renewable energy for decades to come.”

Bighorn Solar, Lightsource bp’s first Pueblo project powering the EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel mill, provides an additional 300 MW of solar-generated electricity to Xcel Energy. In total, the two projects will contribute $48 million in property tax payments to Pueblo over their lifespan. At both the Sun Mountain and Bighorn solar farms, Lightsource bp is installing and conserving in total over 3,000 acres of shortgrass prairie, creating habitat for wildlife while bolstering the sites’ ability to sequester carbon.

“Xcel Energy is thrilled to be working with Lightsource bp on another major solar project in Pueblo that adds even more renewable energy to our system, while also creating jobs in the community,” comments Alice Jackson, president of Xcel Energy-Colorado. “This collaboration is a win for Pueblo and for the State of Colorado and demonstrates our commitment to the communities as we lead the energy transition. We will continue to explore new and innovative projects that benefit our customers.”