Zendure Launches Solar Energy Management System

Zendure has launched the Hub 2000, aimed at Germany homeowners seeking solar power management, particularly those with gardens or large balconies as well as substantial PV panel and storage needs.

The product is a 1,800W dual MPPT system enabling solar module capacity to be expanded while integrating into the company’s balcony PV ecosystem.

Designed for extensive PV installations, Zendure says its new product can handle solar panels up to 2340W and offers rapid charging capabilities. It added that the hub is also compatible with Germany’s “Plug and Play” renewable energy systems.