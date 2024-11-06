Zeo Energy Acquires Lumio Assets

Zeo Energy has completed the acquisition of what the company says is substantially all of the assets of Lumio Holdings, another residential solar company.

In September, Lumio filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The sale transaction was approved by the court earlier this month.

“We believe this transaction marks a significant step forward for Zeo Energy that will enable us to expand our scale and market presence in the solar industry,” says Tim Bridgewater, CEO of Zeo Energy.

“While the last year has been challenging for residential solar companies, we believe that we have positioned the company as a platform to opportunistically purchase assets which will help us grow at above-industry rates in 2025 and beyond. We look forward to completing solar installations under agreements entered into by Lumio for their customers and financing partners. We also plan to work with Lumio’s sales representatives to bring them onto our platform to accelerate Zeo’s growth.”

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole served as legal advisor, and Gateway Group served as strategic communications advisor to Zeo Energy.