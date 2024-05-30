200 MW County Solar Project in Wisconsin Complete

Alliant Energy has completed construction on its 200 MW Grant County Solar Project, located in Potosi, Wis.

The project is the culmination of Alliant Energy’s multi-phase buildout of 12 utility-scale solar projects in the state totaling 1,089 MW. Encompassing 1,400 acres, the project site holds 430,000 solar panels and 350 acres of native pollinator habitat.

“The successful completion of the Grant County Solar Project is a milestone achievement on our journey toward a cleaner, more reliable and cost-effective energy future,” says Lisa Barton, president and CEO of Alliant Energy.

“Investing in a diverse energy mix is just one way we add value for customers while sustaining the economic and environmental health of the communities we serve. Together, with our customers, local communities and construction partners, we are making Wisconsin’s energy future brighter than ever.”

Alliant Energy contracted with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources to construct the project, which began in 2022.