PNM Files Application for New Resources in 2028

PNM has filed an application with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) for new energy resources to be added by summer 2028.

The proposed resource portfolio extends existing resources and adds 430 MW of new solar and battery storage to meet PNM’s forecasted peak load requirements in 2028.

The filing requests approval for:

extension of a Valencia PPA for 167 MW through 2039, as the current agreement expires in 2028

addition of 300 MW capacity through Energy Storage Agreements for two 150 MW battery stand-alone storage facilities

addition of a 100 MW solar and 30 MW battery storage facility, with an option for an additional 20 MW of battery storage, to be owned and operated by PNM

The proposed placement of the 130 MW facility is in New Mexico’s Central Consolidated School District, where the San Juan Generating Station was retired in 2022.

The filing is subject to approval by the NMPRC and PNM has requested approval of the resources within nine months.

PNM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TXNM Energy.

