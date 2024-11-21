National Grid Renewables Signs PPA with IMEA

National Grid Renewables has executed a PPA with the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency (IMEA) for its Bee Hollow Solar Project, a 150 MW development located in St. Clair County, Ill.

Anticipated to begin construction next year, Bee Hollow will join the previously announced Prairie Wolf Solar, located in nearby Coles County, Ill., and will expand the company’s operating solar portfolio in the state to 350 MW.

“We’re extremely proud of our deep roots in the Midwest, and our commitment to bringing clean, sustainable energy solutions to its residents remains firm,” says Blake Nixon, president and CEO of National Grid Renewables.

“The expansion of our portfolio in Illinois will further that commitment and we’re excited to see the positive impacts the Bee Hollow Project will provide to local residents in the form of jobs, new tax revenue and charitable giving.”