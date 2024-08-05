520 Installations Enrolled in Tigo Energy Green Glove Program

More than 520 solar installations have been enrolled in Tigo Energy‘s Green Glove program, which aims to provide support and resources through the solar system installation process for C&I installers.

The program includes a design review before installation. During installation, company personnel remain accessible at regional locations. After installation, the company says its support team conducts a review and facilitates follow-up discussions.

“For Tigo, adopting the Total Quality Solar ethos started with our products and has since expanded far beyond the company walls into what is the Green Glove program today,” says JD Dillon, chief marketing officer at Tigo Energy.

“When solar projects go well, you have no shortage of companies ready to publish case studies; when something in solar goes wrong, you never hear about what exactly went amiss. Getting it right is more important than getting credit, and it should be noted that not all systems in the Green Glove program have been Tigo systems. Green Glove participants benefit from a second opinion from a source with thousands of engineering hours spent analyzing issues in C&I installations and a shared commitment to Total Quality Solar.”