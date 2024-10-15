Fluke Designs Tools For High-Voltage Solar Environments

Fluke has introduced its 283 FC Solar Digital Multimeter and a283 FC True-RMS Wireless Clamp, geared towards solar professionals working in high voltage environments such as testing individual panels, strings or inverters in a PV array.

The multimeter is designed to enhance safety while providing technicians with reliable and repeatable results. Features include video and audio polarity indicators, as well as a user-defined limit gauge.

“Our digital multimeters are renowned for their exceptional accuracy, durability and safety features, making them the preferred choice of professionals across various industries for reliable and precise measurement,” says Jason Waxman, president of Fluke Corporation.

“The Fluke 283 FC is uniquely positioned to cater to this market with both CAT III 1500 and CAT IV 1000 ratings prioritizing features that increase efficiency, safety and reliability. It’s a powerful all-in-one tool for solar professionals.”

The company’s wireless current clamp measures both AC and DC current up to 60 A, which is meant to ensure precise readings for installations, electrical systems and industrial equipment. The company says the non-contact design allows for safe connections without touching live wires.

With the Fluke 283 FC digital multimeter and a283 FC wireless current clamp, the company adds that technicians can measure voltage and current simultaneously and automatically calculate VA power.