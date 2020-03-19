Diversified Communications Acquires Energy Storage North America

Diversified Communications, an international media company, has acquired Energy Storage North America (ESNA) from producer ESNA EXPO LLC.

The investment not only grows Diversified Communications’ portfolio of events for the renewable energy industry but also reinforces its commitment to supporting the new energy economy. In addition to acquiring three of the leading solar+storage industry events from the Intersolar portfolio last year, Diversified Communications also owns and operates a 1.5 MW solar farm in Brunswick, Maine.

“Diversified Communications’ entry into the renewable energy industry began last year with our acquisition of the Intersolar North America, EES and Power2Drive brands,” says Brian Cuthbert, group vice president at Diversified Communications.

“Investing in Energy Storage North America further demonstrates our commitment to producing world-class events for this growing and increasingly vital industry,” he adds.

Over the past two years, energy storage has accounted for more than 30% of the exhibition space at Intersolar North America. During that same period, the conference program has increased the number of educational sessions available to address growing demand.

Energy Storage North America will join Intersolar North America at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Calif., Jan. 12-14, 2021.

Additional information will be released in the coming weeks.

Photo: The 2020 ESNA floor plan