Acento Real Estate Partners Participates in PI Energy’s PV Cell Installation Pilot

Acento Real Estate Partners has partnered with PI Energy for pilot installations of next-generation photovoltaic (PV) cell technology on its buildings across the U.S. Acento joined PI Energy’s Pilot Deployment Program, providing the company access to PI Energy’s module PV technology, which is designed to be wrapped onto roofs, walls and other surfaces.

The program is the first phase of the PI Energy’s commercialization of its PV cell technology, which is based on its proprietary nanofilm solar cell innovation, using ultrathin silicon. It enables practical and low-cost installation of solar modules that are designed to be lightweight, flexible, nontoxic and easy to install on most surfaces.

“Acento’s participation in PI Energy’s Pilot Deployment Program is aligned with our low-carbon infrastructure and social impact goals, so that we can have onsite electrical power from otherwise unused surfaces, from our buildings, parking areas and surrounding walls,” says Andrés González, CEO of Acento. “Enhancing our real estate portfolio’s energy resilience and sustainability is even more attractive with a cost-competitive approach to solar energy.”

“We are excited to partner with Acento, which is leading the shift to more sustainable buildings,” states Phil Layton, CEO of PI Energy. “A large-scale transition to sustainability requires both a low-carbon energy and cost-competitive path. Acento is creative and innovative in its approach to improving buildings’ performance while reducing their carbon footprint, which makes the company an ideal partner.”