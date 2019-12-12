Acquisition Helps Nearmap Deliver Rapid Roof Geometry for Solar Designers

Aerial imagery company Nearmap has acquired technology and assets from Pushpin, a company that extracts data from 3D models to provide roof geometry insights to solar companies.

The technology acquisition allows Nearmap to rapidly extract and disseminate roof geometry from its wide-scale 3D models and offer a new form of location content to its customers.

“By acquiring Pushpin’s 3D geometry extraction technology and pairing it with our rich data, we bring the best of both worlds together at unprecedented scale,” says Dr. Rob Newman, Nearmap CEO. “Over the past couple of years, we’ve evolved our offering from 2D imagery to a multi-product portfolio, and this acquisition is an important milestone in our approach to continue adding new content types for our customers. This addition aides our company mission by providing 3D geometry data at unmatched speed, thereby changing the way our customers perform their work.”

With this new technology, Nearmap can provide a semi-automated calculation and extracted representation of any roof geometry within an hour, significantly reducing turnaround time. The combination of Nearmap’s 3D content and Pushpin’s geometry extraction technology enables businesses to more quickly perform job estimates or determine solar irradiance.

Photo: A Nearmap aerial shot