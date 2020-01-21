AE Solar: No Hot Spots on its PV Modules

German PV module manufacturer AE Solar GmbH says it has developed the world’s first smart, hot-spot-free and shading-resistant module for mass production and has introduced the product line to the U.S. market.

The company explains that these modules use bypass diodes between each cell to help prevent the development of hot spots and the damage and risk associated with them. When the current of a single cell does not match the current of the whole string, that cell has a reverse voltage: If measured more than 0.6 V, it automatically activates the bypass diode, and the rest of the cells are not be affected by the disruption. The temperature of the cells within these modules cannot exceed 85°C, safeguarding against material hazards.

Available from 260 W to 385 W, the modules offer up to 30% more power output compared to standard PV modules in real-world conditions, the company says.

AE Solar was founded by Dr. Alexander Maier and his brothers Waldemar Maier and Victor Maier in Konigsbrunn, Germany, in 2003. Last year, the company launched new manufacturing capacity in Europe totaling 500 MW per year, bringing its total capacity to more than 1 GW per year.

AE Solar will be displaying the modules at the Intersolar North America event in February, at booth #1311. A video about the new modules is available here.