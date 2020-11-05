AEP Energy Issues RFP Seeking Wind, Solar In Ohio, ERCOT

AEP Energy Partners (AEPEP), a subsidiary of American Electric Power Co., has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for off-take from new solar and new wind facilities located in Ohio and ERCOT.

For the Ohio sited projects, the company is seeking renewable energy purchase agreements of 10, 12 or 15 years for solar or wind facilities that begin operation between 2021 and 2023.

For the ERCOT sited projects, the company is seeking renewable energy purchase agreements of 12 years or less for solar facilities that begin operation between 2021 and 2023. Proposals with alternative terms will be accepted. Accepted bids will be at AEPEP’s discretion.

AEPEP will use the contracted offtake to support the company’s growing loads in Ohio and Texas, including the recently passed Columbus Electric Service Aggregation Program.

Notice of intent to bid must be received by AEPEP by Nov. 13. Proposal packages are due no later than 5:00 p.m. ET, Nov. 23.

Complete details about AEPEP’s RFP are available here.

