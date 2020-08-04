AEP Energy Partners Issues RFP for New Solar Off-Take

AEP Energy Partners (AEPEP), a subsidiary of American Electric Power Co., has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for off-take from new solar and new or repowered wind facilities located in PJM Interconnection LLC’s transmission network.

AEPEP is seeking renewable energy purchase agreements of 10, 12 or 15 years for facilities that begin operation between 2020 and 2023. Proposals with alternative terms will be accepted. Accepted bids will be at AEPEP’s discretion.

AEPEP will use the contracted offtake to support the company’s growing retail and wholesale loads in PJM, including the executed long-term retail supply agreement with Google LLC and the Columbus Regional Airport Authority.

AEP is one of the nation’s largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 MW of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,200 MW of renewable energy.

Notice of intent to bid must be received by AEPEP by Aug. 13. Proposal packages are due no later than noon EST, Aug. 28, and should be submitted by e-mail.

To access the complete details about AEPEP’s RFP, click here.